Eight dead in India as heavy rains trigger floods and landslides

Incessant rains and landslides have killed at least eight people and affected nearly 200,000 in India's northeastern Assam state.

The hilly region has been hit by heavy rains, triggering floods in two major rivers, Brahmaputra and Kopili, which are flowing above danger levels.

Authorities have deployed disaster force teams for relief and rescue operations and more than 32,000 people, including children, have been moved to 55 relief camps across the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

“We are into a full-fledged response mode at present. We are facing the situation due to incessant rains, deluge, landslide…multiple issues because of extreme weather events happening,” Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, CEO of ASDMA, told The National.

“We are rescuing people with the help of disaster response teams and the army and using air force for airlifting. We are providing food, shelter, water and medical support.”

Television footage showed people wading through knee-deep water as response forces used boats to rescue people in several parts of the state.

Railway lines were submerged in some areas hindering public connectivity and delaying rescue operations.