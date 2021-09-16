France says head of ISIS in Sahara has been killed

French President Emmanuel Macron late on Wednesday announced the death of the leader of ISIS's Sahara affiliate.

Mr Macron called Adnan Abu Walid Al Sahrawi’s killing “a major success” for the French military after more than eight years of fighting extremists in the Sahel.

He tweeted that Al Sahrawi “was neutralised by French forces” but gave no further details.

Rumours of the militant leader’s death had circulated for weeks in Mali, although there had been no confirmation by authorities in the region.

Read more Emmanuel Macron announces French forces Sahel drawdown

It was not immediately clear where Al Sahrawi was killed, although his group has been blamed for dozens of attacks along the border between Mali and Niger.

The French military has been fighting extremists in the Sahel region, where it was once the colonial power, after intervening in northern Mali in 2013.