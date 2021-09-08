Sudan's pro-democracy alliance renews commitment to democratic rule

A Sudanese alliance of pro-democracy groups adopted on Wednesday a political declaration to guide the Afro-Arab nation through its bumpy transition to democratic rule after the downfall of dictator Omar Al Bashir.

The declaration, announced in a signing ceremony held at Khartoum’s Chinese-built Friendship Hall, followed weeks of talks between the groups and parties comprising the Forces of Freedom and Change, the alliance that orchestrated months of street protests that led to Al Bashir’s removal in April 2019.

“We are taking a bold step in the right direction,” Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told the ceremony. “This is a historic and glorious day. Let us build on what has been achieved today.

“Our people expect a great deal from us,” he said, to chants of “Freedom, Peace and Justice!” — the signature slogan of the December Revolution.

The alliance is the civilian component in the transitional administration in office since August 2019, and in which the military is represented. But it has been beset by divisions blamed by many in Sudan for the lack of sufficient progress in dismantling the legacy of Al Bashir’s corrupt 29-year rule, failure to create transitional bodies, like a council of deputies, and reforming electoral laws.

While the declaration appeared designed in part to confirm the Forces of Freedom and Change’s standing as the most potent force during Sudan’s transition, the document read at the ceremony fell short of providing concrete steps to realise some of its more ambitious objectives.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Reuters

One such goal is reforming the armed forces to, according to the document, enhance its professionalism and redefine its role.

“The mandate of the armed forces is to protect our national interests … it must not be involved in political rivalries and must commit to neutrality,” said the declaration, alluding to complaints by civilian politicians of the army’s tacit support of traditional political parties.

The military has also faced accusations of subtly attempting to sideline the civilian-led government, going it alone on major foreign policy issues, cultivating regional supporters and portraying the armed forces as the engine of the December 2018-April 2019 uprising.

“There must be a serious dialogue between civilians and the military to define the reforms needed for the armed forces,” said the declaration. The document also emphasised the importance of co-operation between the civilian and military components on the road to democratic rule.

The Sudanese military is the nation’s most powerful institution, with expanding economic interests and decades of combat expertise fighting armed rebellions in the west and south of the vast nation. Its generals ruled Sudan for most of the 65 years since independence in 1956.

“The ultimate aim of the alliance is arriving at a civilian and democratic state based on citizenship without discrimination,” said the declaration.

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Ad Astra Director: James Gray Stars: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones Five out of five stars

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

