Madagascar on Thursday announced the arrest of six people, including a foreign citizen, on suspicion of plotting to kill the president.

Andry Rajoelina was sworn in as president of the Indian Ocean island country in 2019 after a hard-fought election and a constitutional court challenge from his rival.

"According to the evidence in our possession, these individuals had devised a plan for the elimination and neutralisation of a number of people, including the head of state," the attorney general said.

The attorney general said that investigations were under way and further details could not be disclosed. The arrests were made on Tuesday.

The extent of the plot, or how far advanced it was, was not immediately clear, nor did the official statement specify the nationality of the foreign suspect.

A statement issued by the public security minister said two other suspects had dual nationality, and three were Madagascan citizens.

"The police had information for several months, but only now was there an opportunity to arrest them," the statement read.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

