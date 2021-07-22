Madagascar reveals foiled plot to kill president

Officials say a foreigner and five others were arrested months after planned attempt became known

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina inspects troops during Independence Day celebrations at the Barea Stadium in Antananarivo on June 26, 2021. AFP

Reuters
Antananarivo
Jul 22, 2021

Madagascar on Thursday announced the arrest of six people, including a foreign citizen, on suspicion of plotting to kill the president.

Andry Rajoelina was sworn in as president of the Indian Ocean island country in 2019 after a hard-fought election and a constitutional court challenge from his rival.

"According to the evidence in our possession, these individuals had devised a plan for the elimination and neutralisation of a number of people, including the head of state," the attorney general said.

The attorney general said that investigations were under way and further details could not be disclosed. The arrests were made on Tuesday.

The extent of the plot, or how far advanced it was, was not immediately clear, nor did the official statement specify the nationality of the foreign suspect.

A statement issued by the public security minister said two other suspects had dual nationality, and three were Madagascan citizens.

"The police had information for several months, but only now was there an opportunity to arrest them," the statement read.

Updated: July 22nd 2021, 9:43 AM
