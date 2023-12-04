Former US ambassador to Bolivia arrested on suspicion of serving as Cuban government agent

A former American diplomat who served as US ambassador to Bolivia has been arrested in a long-running FBI counter-intelligence investigation, accused of secretly serving as an agent of Cuba’s government.

Manuel Rocha, 73, was arrested in Miami on Friday on a criminal complaint and more details about the case are expected to be made public at a court appearance Monday, said two sources who spoke to the Associated Press.

One of the people said the Justice Department case accused Mr Rocha of working to promote the Cuban government’s interests.

Federal law requires people doing the political bidding of a foreign government or entity inside the US to register with the Justice Department, which in recent years has stepped up its criminal enforcement of illicit foreign lobbying.

READ MORE Bolivia cuts ties with Israel as other nations recall ambassadors amid Gaza strikes

The Justice Department declined to comment. It was not immediately clear if Rocha had a lawyer and a law firm, where he previously worked, said it was not representing him.

Rocha’s 25-year diplomatic career was spent under both Democratic and Republican administrations, much of it in Latin America during the Cold War, a period of sometimes heavy-handed US political and military policies.

His diplomatic postings included a stint at the US Interests Section in Cuba during a time when the US lacked full diplomatic relations with Fidel Castro’s communist government.

He was the top US diplomat in Argentina between 1997 and 2000 as a decade-long currency stabilisation programme backed by Washington was unravelling under the weight of huge foreign debt and stagnant growth, triggering a political crisis that would result in the South American country cycling through five presidents in two weeks.

Mr Rocha also served in Italy, Honduras, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and worked as a Latin America expert for the National Security Council.

Following his retirement from the State Department, he began a second career in business, serving as the president of a gold mine in the Dominican Republic partly owned by Canada’s Barrick Gold.