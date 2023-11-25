Karachi shopping mall fire kills at least 10 people

At least 10 people were killed when a fire tore through a shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, officials and local media said on Saturday.

Local broadcaster Geo News reported the blaze started early in the morning at the multistorey RJ shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city.

The fire brigade rescued about 50 people, but more remained inside the building, Geo News said.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui confirmed in a post on social media platform X that at least nine bodies had been taken to local hospitals after the fire.

“The search process continues,” he added.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. Geo News reported several people injured in the fire were also being treated in hospital.