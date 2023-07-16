Gunman on loose in US state of Georgia after four killed

Authorities in the US state of Georgia are hunting for a man suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighbourhood south of Atlanta.

Andre Longmore, 40, is believed to be armed and dangerous, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference. The shootings happened on Saturday in a subdivision in Hampton, a city of roughly 8,500 people.

Officials released few details about the killings. The police chief said detectives were investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in the same neighbourhood. He said Mr Longmore is a Hampton resident, but declined to discuss a possible motive.

The suspect remained at large more than five hours after the killings, and authorities vowed to keep searching until he was in custody.

“We’ve done an exhaustive search in the general area and we’re now widening that a little bit,” Mr Turner told reporters.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Mr Longmore's arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed Mr Longmore directly, saying: “Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be residing in and bring you into custody. Period.”

Located about 48 kilometres south of Atlanta, Hampton is home to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Georgia's racetrack for Nascar events.