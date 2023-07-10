Six killed in kindergarten stabbing in China

Six people were killed and one person was injured during an attack on a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday, police said.

Police said they have apprehended a 25-year-old man.

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three children, a city government representative told AFP.

Media reported the attack in Lianjiang County was a stabbing. Police said they were investigating the incident and had detained a man with the surname Wu, from Lianjiang.

No other details were immediately available.

China strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

The number of fatal attacks in schools has risen in recent years, prompting authorities to step up security around schools.