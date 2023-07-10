Six killed in kindergarten stabbing in China

Six people were killed and one person was injured during an attack on a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday, police said.
Police said they have apprehended a 25-year-old man.
The victims include one teacher, two parents and three children, a city government representative told AFP.
Media reported the attack in Lianjiang County was a stabbing. Police said they were investigating the incident and had detained a man with the surname Wu, from Lianjiang.
No other details were immediately available.
China strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.
The number of fatal attacks in schools has risen in recent years, prompting authorities to step up security around schools.
Updated: July 10, 2023, 6:15 AM