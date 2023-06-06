Sunak will seek closer economic ties in DC meeting with Biden

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will use a trip to Washington to push for greater economic co-operation and reconfirm western support for Ukraine.

Mr Sunak will meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday in the White House and senior business leaders and key political figures on Capitol Hill.

He wants the US and UK to be at the forefront of a new era of economic co-operation, in the same way they have led on defence through the Nato alliance.

READ MORE Sunak pitches for Washington home run

“The UK and US have always worked in lockstep to protect our people and uphold our way of life," Mr Sunak said.

“As the challenges and threats we face change, we need to build an alliance that also protects our economies.

“Just as interoperability between our militaries has given us a battlefield advantage over our adversaries, greater economic interoperability will give us a crucial edge in the decades ahead.

“By combining our vast economic resources and expertise, we will grow our economies, create jobs and keep our people safe long into the future.”

One of the key issues on the agenda will be AI, with countries around the world tackling the emerging technology.

Stark warnings about the risks it could pose have come from leading tech experts, including Matt Clifford, who is advising Mr Sunak on the development of the UK Government’s Foundation Model Taskforce.

Mr Clifford has cautioned that AI could be behind advances that “kill many humans” in only two years’ time.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses media on a government plane as he heads to Washington. Reuters

With the US and EU considering measures to regulate AI, Mr Sunak wants to make sure that the UK’s voice is also heard.

Despite the risk of being shut out from conversations between the two main western powers – the US and EU – the UK government believes that the post-Brexit break from Brussels gives it greater freedom to act quickly.

Mr Sunak, who will stay at Mr Biden’s guest house, Blair House, during the trip to Washington, will also push for greater business links with the US, although hopes of a full free-trade agreement have been shelved.

The UK says there has been £14 billion ($17.3 billion) of US investment in the UK since October 2022, including £9 billion from financial firm Blackrock.

Then there are projects including: World Fuel Services and Meld’s green hydrogen plant in Hull; a new Mars centre in the London Gateway Freeport; expansions to BNY Mellon and Vanguard’s Manchester offices; and a new HCA Healthcare centre in Birmingham.

Between them, the projects will create almost 2,500 jobs.

Me Sunak will meet business leaders at a Washington Nationals baseball game on Wednesday – although, despite speculation, he will not throw the ceremonial first pitch – and will also address chief executives at the Business Roundtable forum on Thursday.

He will hold talks with senior figures in the House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak's talks with Mr Biden will cover continuing support for Ukraine as it launches its counter-offensive against the Russian invasion, with extra air defence measures likely to be considered.

He could also use the trip to lobby for Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to be handed the job of leading Nato when Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg steps down at the end of September.

Mr Sunak's talks with Mr Biden will be the fourth time the pair have met in as many months.