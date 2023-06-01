UAE begins UN Security Council presidency

The UAE will month serve as the head of the UN Security Council for the month of June, a rotating honour bestowed on the panel's 15 members.

The country is expected to host several events focused on promoting peace in the Middle East and combating climate change.

Members of the Security Council, which has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent, preside on a rotating, month-by-month basis.

The UAE was elected to a two-year spot on the Security Council in June 2021.

It last held the presidency in March 2022, when the council issued four resolutions, including on renewing peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and South Sudan.

Over the coming month, Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's ambassador to the UN, and other diplomats will host three signature events focused on core issues that align with the country’s priorities.

“June 2023 will be a busy month for the UN Security Council,” the UAE Mission to the UN tweeted.

On June 8, the UAE will host an event to boost collaboration between the UN and the Arab League.

The meeting, which will be led by Khalifa Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, is expected to address some of the challenges faced by the Arab world, including conflicts that continue to simmer in the region.

Another key event on June 13 will explore the links between climate, peace and security, drawing on examples from the Horn of Africa, the Sahel and Iraq.

That event will be followed by a meeting focused on combating intolerance, hate speech and extremism. The event is expected to reiterate the importance of fostering and maintaining peace, while effectively countering intolerance and extremism.