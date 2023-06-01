Ukraine’s Zelenskyy uses Moldova meeting to set out peace plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that Ukraine is organising a peace summit but had not yet decided on a date.

“Of course, we want to involve as many countries as possible, that’s why we did not fix the date,” Mr Zelenskyy said as he arrived at a one-day summit of the European Political Community near Moldova’s capital Chisinau.

He was the first of about 50 leaders to be greeted by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu at a castle 20km from the Ukrainian border in the town of Bulboaca. Ms Sandu said that the main topic of the agenda was support for Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy wants a summit without Russia by this summer, according to several media reports. The Ukrainian president has recently launched intense diplomatic efforts to court the Global South to adopt his country’s 10-point peace plan. Unveiled in November, it includes the withdrawal of Russian troops and the release of all prisoners.

Mr Zelenskyy did not reveal which countries would attend the peace summit. It is not clear if China’s leader Xi Jinping will come, although there were more tangible indications of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible attendance, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Elysee officials have said that the idea of a peace summit is strongly supported by French President Emmanuel Macron but also declined to give a date for the summit, stressing that work to confirm participants is ongoing.

Denmark’s foreign minister in May said that his country is willing to host peace talks.

Mr Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s strong hopes to join the Nato alliance, which is expected to be discussed during a meeting of the alliance’s heads of state in July in Lithuania.

"I think security guarantees are very important, not only for Ukraine, but for our neighbours, for Moldova, because of Russian aggression in Ukraine and potential aggression in other parts of Europe," Mr Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader said that he would discuss a “coalition of patriots [missiles]” with other leaders meeting in Moldova. “We are also talking about some strong support on the battlefield,” he said.

Analysts say there is little chance that Nato will agree to Ukraine's request for a fast-track membership. There are fears this would place the alliance in direct confrontation with Russia.

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said that allies should compensate Ukraine for their inability to fast-track the request.

"Ukraine needs to know what happens after the war is over," he said in Bulboaca.

It is highly symbolic for the second EPC summit to take place in Moldova, which is one of the poorest countries in Europe and highly dependent on Russian gas imports. The country succeeded in overcoming an energy crisis this winter with strong financial support from Brussels.

“Russia is not here not because we don’t want to invite Russia, but because Putin has excluded [Russia from] this community by launching this unjustified war against Ukraine,” the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said as he arrived at the summit.

Leaders from 27 member states of the European Union and 20 neighbouring countries including the UK and Turkey have been invited. Newly re-elected Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of the few leaders not expected to attend the summit.

"Europe is not an organisation, Europe is a civilisation, and it needs the East and the West," said Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Celebrating this event here today means that we believe that we have to strengthen our relations with all European countries," she added.

"And we're doing it here because there is an aggression against Ukraine which undermines the value of freedom."