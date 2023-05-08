Seven killed as car ploughs into crowd in Brownsville, Texas

At least seven people were killed on Sunday in south Texas and several others injured when a car ploughed through a group waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant aid centre, police said.

Police said they were treating the incident as an accident for now, though a witness said the driver yelled insults at the group before accelerating.

The grey sport-utility vehicle “went through a red light and ran over several people” at about 8.30am in Brownsville, a border city at the southernmost tip of the state, local police spokesman Martin Sandoval said.

He said seven people died and “nearly 10" other people were injured.

Witness Luis Herrera, 36, from Venezuela, whose arm was hurt in the incident, said the crash was “sudden”.

“A woman went by in a car and warned us to get out of the way,” he said.

“It was a matter of moments. The killer came in the car, gesturing at us, insulting us.”

Mr Herrera then described the driver as accelerating the car with full force.

Police work at the scene after a driver crashed into several people in Brownsville, Texas. AFP

The motorist, who Mr Sandoval said was also taken to the hospital, was detained by witnesses until police arrived. He has been charged for now with reckless driving.

“More than likely there's going to be other charges coming on later,” Mr Sandoval earlier told a local TV, without clarifying what the additional charges might be.

Police still had not publicly identified the driver by late Sunday, though a press conference was planned for Monday morning, they said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into whether the fatal crash was an accident or intentional, Mr Sandoval said.

“We're looking [into it],” he said.

Witnesses 'shocked'

The victims were among a crowd of about 25 people waiting at a bus stop, according to Victor Maldonado, the executive director of the Ozanam Centre, a homeless shelter across the street from the crash.

The group, whom he said were all Venezuelan, had just eaten breakfast at the facility.

He described a grisly scene, with body parts left behind along the street.

Witnesses were “really shocked”, Mr Maldonado said. “It was pretty intense,” he added.

The homeless centre is open 24 hours a day, Mr Maldonado said, as “we've been housing individuals coming from Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, China, Ukraine and multiple Venezuelans”.

Father Kevin Collins, pastor at St Eugene de Mazenod Parish, leads a prayer after the driver of a Range Rover struck a group of migrants. AP

Mr Sandoval said at least some of the victims were migrants, but could not confirm whether they all were.

“It's something that we are investigating with border police,” he said.

Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat whose district includes Brownsville, said on Twitter he was “praying for all those involved in this horrific incident”.

The news of the tragedy comes as authorities prepare for the lifting on Thursday of a Donald Trump-era federal policy that allows border patrol officers to deport or turn away migrants without even accepting their asylum applications.

The looming expiration of the rule known as Title 42 has authorities fearing a spike in undocumented migrants entering the US.

It also comes a day after a shooter killed at least eight people at a shopping mall, also in Texas, in the latest mass shooting to rock the country.