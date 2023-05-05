Lunar eclipse 2023: When and where to see the Flower Moon from the UAE and Middle East

Fans of full moons and lunar eclipses are in for a treat tonight as the latest spectacles are set to dazzle in the night sky.

This month’s full moon, commonly known as the Flower Moon, will appear in skies over the region and coincides with the latest lunar eclipse.

What time can you see the Lunar eclipse?

Nasa describes Friday's celestial event as a penumbral lunar eclipse - which is when the moon passes through the outer part of the Earth's shadow, known as the 'penumbra'.

Because of this, the eclipse will be difficult to see. Not only will the moon be bright, but penumbral lunar eclipses are hard to witness without telescopes.

Nasa says that those who can see the Moon overnight on Friday, including those in Africa, Asia and Australia, are likely to not notice the slight dimming of the Moon as it passes through the partial shadow of the Earth.

However, the lunar eclipse is set to start just after 7pm, with the peak expected to begin from 9.20pm. It is expected to last for roughly another two hours.

When can you see the Flower Moon?

The Flower Moon will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude on Friday at about 10pm UAE time, according to US space agency Nasa.

The Moon will appear full for three days around this time, from early Thursday morning until early Sunday morning, the space agency said.

Why is it called the Flower Moon?

May’s full moon is known as Flower Moon because of flowers that bloom during the fifth month of the year.

The full moon has been referred to as the Budding Moon by some Native Americans, while it has also been called the Egg Laying Moon, Planting Moon, Milk Moon and also the Hare Moon.

Full moons that appear bigger or brighter than usual are often described as Super Moons. The term, coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90 per cent of perigee — its closest approach to Earth — according to Nasa.

What are the other full moons called?

The full moons across the lunar calendar have been given different names over time.

Many of the Moon’s nicknames belong to Native American culture, with the number of moon names differing slightly from tribe to tribe, according to the UK’s Royal Museums Greenwich, to which the Royal Observatory belongs.

Thirteen full moons are expected to take place in 2023.

They are January’s Wolf Moon, February’s Snow Moon, March’s Worm Moon, April's Pink Moon, May's Flower Moon, June's Strawberry Moon, July's Buck Moon, August's Sturgeon Moon, September's Full Corn Moon, October's Hunter's Moon, November's Beaver Moon and December's Cold Moon.

