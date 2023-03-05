Former Maryland governor will not seek 2024 presidential bid

Larry Hogan, a prominent Republican who served two terms as governor of Maryland, a historically Democratic-leaning state, will not run for president in 2024.

Mr Hogan, 66, was widely expected to run. His tenure as governor won him supporters from both parties. But he has officially said he will not be a candidate.

“There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead," said Mr Hogan, who has long been a critic of former president Donald Trump.

"But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multi-car pile-up that could potentially help Mr Trump recapture the nomination.”

I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. That is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president.



My full statement on the 2024 Presidential race. pic.twitter.com/1uanfEkjkp — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2023

Mr Trump appears to still have a firm grip on the Republican Party. A recent straw poll taken at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference showed overwhelming support for the former president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to formally announce his run, was a distant second.

So far, Mr Trump only has two serious challengers who have officially declared — former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

During a speech on Saturday at CPAC, he said he was determined to “finish what we started” and to "make America great again".

Mr Hogan urged Republicans to “move on” from Mr Trump.

He told CBS that he gave a run “serious consideration” but worried he would take support from other viable candidates, which would ultimately help Mr Trump.

“I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future of the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party,” Mr Hogan said.

“And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination.”