Lakeland shooting: 10 people wounded in Florida

At least 10 men were wounded in a shooting on Monday in Lakeland, Florida, which left two in a critical condition, US police have said.

The shooters, who were in a dark blue Nissan sedan, were still at large as of 7pm local time, Lakeland Police chief Sam Taylor said.

“The vehicle slowed, did not stop and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters,” Mr Taylor said.

“They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides.”

The car, which had temporary licence plate, took off at a high speed. Police are now “actively looking" for it, Mr Taylor said.

Eight of the victims have wounds that are not life-threatening, he said.

Three victims transported by emergency services were aged between 20 and 35. The others were taken in personal vehicles, Mr Taylor said.

He urged the local community to call the police if they notice anything or have any information that might help with the investigation.

Marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, with Mr Taylor saying there “was a narcotic sales or sales of marijuana going on at the time”.

“Whether that is significant or related to this is unknown,” he said.

The police chief said he had not worked in a case with this amount of shootings in his 34-year career.

“It actually saddens me to some extent that we consider ourselves to be a small town situated between Tampa and Orlando, and when stuff like this happens, it just kind of hits home with me a little bit," Mr Taylor said.

"Maybe we're not a small town any more. This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland.”