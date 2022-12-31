Crowds begin gathering for early celebrations to ring in 2023

Revellers began gathering in major city centres across the Asia-Pacific region on Saturday to celebrate the first new year without Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.

More than a million people were expected to gather for the traditional fireworks display at the harbour in Sydney, Australia, one of the world's first major cities to welcome the New Year.

“This New Year's Eve we are saying Sydney is back as we kick off festivities around the world and bring in the New Year with a bang,” said Clover Moore, the city's lord mayor.

Quote This New Year's Eve we are saying Sydney is back Clover Moore, Lord Mayor of Sydney

Lockdowns at the end of 2020 and a surge in Omicron cases at the end of 2021 led to crowd restrictions and reduced festivities. However, curbs on celebrations have been lifted this year after Australia, like many countries around the world, reopened its borders and removed social distancing restrictions.

A rainbow of colour will light up Sydney Harbour, with 2,000 fireworks to be launched from the four sails of the Sydney Opera House and 7,000 fireworks from more positions on the Sydney Harbour Bridge than ever before.

For the first time in 12 years, fireworks will be launched from four building rooftops to frame the spectacular show, the organisers said.

Before the pandemic, more than a million people would join the festivities on the ground in Sydney as a billion spectators tuned in from other parts of the world.

In Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, organisers arranged for a family-friendly fireworks display along the Yarra River as dusk falls, before a second session at midnight.

The Pacific nation of Kiribati will be the first country to greet the new year, with the clock ticking into 2023 one hour ahead of neighbours including New Zealand.

In Auckland, large crowds are expected below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight will precede a fireworks display.

The celebrations in New Zealand’s largest city are expected to be well-received after Covid-19 forced them to be cancelled a year ago. Authorities expect revellers to gather at several vantage points across the city including Devonport, which enables a view of the festivities across the harbour.

Other features include a laser light and animation show, which will take at several landmarks in Auckland.

A full 12 hours later, Paris will stage its first New Year fireworks since 2019 with about half a million people expected to gather on the French capital's Champs-Elysees to watch the 10-minute display.

But elsewhere, the mood is not so celebratory.

Malaysia's government cancelled its New Year countdown and fireworks event at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur after flooding across the nation displaced tens of thousands of people and a landslide killed 31 people this month.

The country's famous Petronas Twin Towers said it would pare down its celebration with no performances or fireworks.

In China, many people reflected online that a wave of Covid-19 infections in December had ruined the chances of a celebratory mood.

“This virus should just go and die, cannot believe this year I cannot even find a healthy friend that can go out with me and celebrate the passage into the New Year”, wrote one social media user based in eastern Shandong province.

Others expressed hope the New Year would herald China's return to pre-pandemic life.

“I lived and worked under Covid throughout 2022 … I hope 2023 is when everything can go back to what it was before 2020,” said another user based in the neighbouring province of Jiangsu.

Dozens of cities in Croatia, including the capital Zagreb, cancelled New Year fireworks after pet lovers warned about the damaging effects of noise and gases on animals and people, calling for more environmentally-aware celebrations.

The result is that the Adriatic town of Rovinj will replace fireworks with laser shows and Zagreb, the capital, will bring in 2023 with confetti, visual effects and music. The port town of Rijeka will redirect funds allocated for fireworks to animal care associations, authorities said.