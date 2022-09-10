Albania blames Iran for renewed cyber attack

Albania has come under a renewed cyber attack, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday, blaming Iran.

The government on Wednesday also accused Tehran of a previous assault on its digital systems.

"The national police's computer systems were hit on Friday by a cyber attack which, according to initial information, was committed by the same actors who in July attacked the country's public and government service systems," authorities said.

The country experienced a major cyber attack in July and the government’s main websites and those of public institutions were shut down.

Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran and ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours after an investigation into the cyber attack, Prime Minister Edi Rama said earlier this month.

READ MORE Albania cuts Iran ties and orders diplomats to leave after investigation into cyber attack

“The government has decided with immediate effect to end diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Mr Rama said.

At the time, authorities said that a “wide and complex” cyber attack started in the afternoon of July 15, after which all government infrastructure and systems were isolated.

It started as a ransomware attack in which the hackers tried to hit critical systems, aiming to break them down, Albania said.

The government said the “method used by the hackers was identical with last year’s attacks seen in the international cyberspace”, mentioning those in Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The digital attacks aimed at Albania came before the World Summit of Free Iran, a conference scheduled to convene in the town of Manez in western Albania on July 23-24.

The summit was affiliated with the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mujahideen Organisation of Iran.

With reporting from wires