Iran-linked 'MuddyWater' group carrying out cyber attacks worldwide, says US

A hacking group identified as part of Iran’s primary intelligence agency is carrying out digital espionage against targets around the globe, US and UK authorities have warned.

The Iran-linked cyber operations group, called MuddyWater, is focusing on government and private-sector organisations across sectors in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, US security and law enforcement agencies said on Thursday.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with British and other US authorities, said they had observed Iranian actors conducting malicious cyber operations in the telecoms, defence, local government and oil and natural gas sectors.

The group, which is also referred to as SeedWorm, is thought to have been carrying out cyber espionage acts since at least 2015.

Iran's mission to the UN in New York rejected “these baseless allegations and believes these allegations are part and parcel of the psychological warfare waged against Iran and of no factual or legal value whatsoever”, a spokesman said.

In January, an Iranian espionage network was accused of using Facebook to recruit Israeli women who were manipulated into photographing the US embassy and other activities.

Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency said unidentified women were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself “Rambod Namdar” and said he was a Jew living in Iran.

