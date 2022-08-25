Britain's former ambassador to Myanmar detained by authorities

A former UK ambassador to Myanmar has been detained by authorities in the country.

Vicky Bowman, who runs the non-profit group Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, served as the envoy to Myanmar between 2002 and 2006.

She was detained on Wednesday alongside her husband, Htein Lin, an artist and former political prisoner, Reuters reported.

It is not clear what charges they face or how long they will be detained.

A representative for the Myanmar junta did not respond to requests for comment. Gen Min Aung Hlaing has ruled Myanmar since the military seized power in 2021.

"We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar," a spokesman for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told The National.

"We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance.”