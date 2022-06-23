Auckland stabbing: at least four wounded in 'random' attack

At least four people have been injured in a stabbing rampage in Auckland’s North Shore in New Zealand on Thursday, according to media reports and local authorities.

Police said the attack was random and the suspect was in custody after passers-by responded with “extreme bravery” and brought an end to the attack.

“This was an extremely fast-moving incident, where our police staff responded quickly, apprehended the offender and prevented further harm to our communities,” Police District Commander Naila Hassan said.

No motive for the attack was immediately clear.

New Zealand had two violent stabbing rampages at supermarkets last year. One was considered a terror attack, while a judge found no motive could be attached to the other.

Authorities say a man wounded some people in a stabbing rampage in a New Zealand city before bystanders brought him to the ground. AP

Last September, an extremist inspired by ISIS injured five people, three critically, in an Auckland supermarket before police shot and killed him.

In May last year, shoppers and staff at a Dunedin supermarket managed to stop a frenzied man from hurting others after he stabbed four people in a random attack, severely wounding three.

The Dunedin attacker, 43-year-old Luke Lambert, was convicted on four counts of attempted murder and sentenced to 13 years in prison.