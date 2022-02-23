Blood test after heart attack could save thousands of lives

An inexpensive blood test could save lives of thousands of heart attack patients, a study suggests.

The British Heart Foundation, which funded the work, said the rapid test could help doctors to spot people at high risk of death after a suspected attack.

In the largest study of its kind, researchers found that measuring levels of high sensitivity C-reactive protein (CRP), a known sign of inflammation, in the blood of people after a heart attack can help to pinpoint whether they are at risk of dying in the next three years.

The blood test, which is already used in hospitals to diagnose other conditions, may help to inform choices, with those at the highest risk closely monitored and given more intensive treatment, the foundation said.

At the moment, when doctors think a person has had a heart attack, they perform a blood test for troponin, a protein that is released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged.

Now, scientists have found that measuring CRP levels at the same time provides a detailed picture.

For the study, published in the journal Plos Medicine, researchers used data from more than 250,000 patients who were admitted to hospital with a suspected heart attack.

Normally, the level of CRP in the blood is 2 mg/L or under.

But the research found that a raised measurement of between 10 and 15 mg/L CRP in those with a positive troponin test predicted a 35 per cent increased risk of death three years later.

The work was carried out by experts from Imperial College London in collaboration with the National Institute for Health Research's Health Informatics Collaborative.

“Testing for this biological ‘red flag’ at the same time as other hospital tests identifies those more vulnerable patients who should be receiving closer medical attention," said Dr Ramzi Khamis, from Imperial College London.

“Importantly, we hope with more research we can be successful in developing new therapies that specifically combat inflammation to improve outcomes in heart disease.”

One of the therapies that could be tested as a potential treatment is the anti-inflammatory drug colchicine, which is known to be effective against atherosclerosis, or the the build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries.

“Every five minutes, someone is admitted to a UK hospital with a heart attack, and it is estimated that there are 1.4 million people in the UK who have survived a heart attack," said Prof James Leiper, associate medical director at the foundation.

“This test presents a valuable new tool in doctors’ arsenal to direct quick and effective care for the millions of heart attack patients.

“By better identifying which people are most at risk, this simple blood test could help to direct anti-inflammatory treatments to those who most need it.”