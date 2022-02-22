Slack and Amazon Web Services down in service outage

Amazon Web Services and messaging app Slack were down in some areas on Tuesday, web traffic tracking website Down Detector reported.

The site showed a spike in reports of problems with the messaging app, coding app Github and Amazon Web Services (AWS) and users on Twitter said they could not access services or they were slow to load.

AWS is the largest cloud storage provider in the world and counts thousands of top websites as customers, including Airbnb, LinkedIn and Facebook.

It is not yet clear if any website customers of AWS have been affected by the services cut or how widespread it is.

Slack, a popular communication platform for workplaces around the world, says it has more than 10 million daily active users. Not all were affected by the cut.

Slack said it was not working for some users on Tuesday. Screengrab

A note on the company's status page confirmed Salesforced-owned Slack was not working for some users and there were issues with login, messaging and sharing files.

In response to a comment from a Twitter user the service said: “Sorry for the trouble! We're looking into it as we speak.”