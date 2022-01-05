Kazakhstan protests: Where is it and what’s going on?

Kazakhstan's government resigned on Wednesday as protests about rising fuel prices led to clashes on the streets of the Central Asian country's biggest city.

Demonstrators stormed the mayor’s office in Almaty and attempted to break into the presidential residence, according to local news reports.

Many of those who converged on the mayor's office carried clubs and shields, and flames were seen coming from the building, according to the reports. It remains unclear how extensive the fire was.

Meanwhile, thousands of people massed outside the presidential residence in the city. A fire was also reported at the Almaty prosecutor’s office. Dozens of police vehicles were set on fire or vandalised.

The Almaty city health department said 190 people had sought medical help, including 137 police. City authorities urged residents to stay home.

What are the protests about?

At the start of the year, prices for liquefied gas roughly doubled as the government moved away from price controls.

Although Kazakhstan has extensive gas and oil reserves as well as mineral wealth, discontent about poor living conditions is strong in some parts of the country. Many Kazakhs also chafe at the dominance of the ruling party that holds more than 80 per cent of the seats in parliament.

The demonstrations against a sharp increase in prices for liquefied gas – used by many to fuel their cars – began this week in Kazakhstan's west and have spread across the country.

Some demonstrators have also been chanting slogans against independent Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev. He has been the dominant political force in the country for more than three decades but handed power to Kassym Jomart Tokayev in 2019.

However, Kazakhstan’s president stripped his powerful predecessor of his role as head of the country’s Security Council on Wednesday.

“Most important is the anti-oligarchic discourse of the protest, the young breaking with the authorities, the ‘old man should go,’” Arkady Dubnov, a Moscow-based political analyst who focuses on Central Asia, told Bloomberg News.

What are the latest developments?

Mr Tokayev has promised a firm response to the protests.

"As president, I am obliged to protect the safety and peace of our citizens, to worry about the integrity of Kazakhstan," he said on Kazakh television, adding that he intends "to act as tough as possible".

He declared a state of emergency in Almaty on Tuesday, imposing an overnight curfew and limiting access to the city. Hundreds of protesters were detained after storming government offices.

Mr Tokayev later imposed a state of emergency for two weeks in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

Widespread internet outages have been reported in the country since Sunday, with authorities believed to have shut down messaging sites including Whatsapp, Telegram and Signal.

"Kazakhstan is now in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout," web monitoring group NetBlocks said. "The incident is likely to severely limit coverage of escalating anti-government protests."

Law enforcement officers stand guard near the mayor's office during protests triggered by fuel price increases in Almaty. Photo: Reuters

Kuwait's budget carrier Jazeera Airways suspended flights to Almaty on Wednesday due to the situation in the city, the airline said.

"We will provide an update on our operations when we have further information," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Atameken, Kazakhstan's business lobby group, said its members were reporting attacks on banks, stores and restaurants.

On Wednesday afternoon, many Kazakh news sites became inaccessible and the global internet monitor Netblocks said the country was experiencing a widespread internet blackout.

However, Mr Tokayev is also appearing to try to calm the anger. He has accepted his government’s resignation and imposed price caps on motor fuels for the next six months.

Despite the government’s resignation, all ministers will remain in their posts until a new Cabinet is formed – and it remains unclear if the move will result in policy changes or have any effect on the growing protests.

How are other countries reacting?

Russia says it is monitoring the situation closely.

“We are following the events in our fraternal, neighbouring country,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, calling for a peaceful resolution and an end to the protests. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was an internal issue for Kazakhstan and Moscow had not been asked to provide any assistance.

Protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, on Wednesday as unprecedented unrest in the Central Asian nation spun out of control. Photo: AFP

Where are protests taking place?

Kazakhstan is a former part of the Soviet Union. Russia is to the north, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to the south and China is to the east. It also has a border with Turkmenistan and shares part of the Caspian Sea.

While the south-eastern city of Almaty has witnessed the most unrest since protests began on New Year’s Day, smaller demonstrations were staged in cities across the republic of 19 million people from Sunday, beginning with the town of Zhanaozen in Mangystau.

The Interior Ministry said government buildings were also attacked in the southern cities of Shymkent and Taraz overnight, with 95 police wounded in clashes.

Police have detained more than 200 people.

A video posted online showed officers using water cannon and stun grenades against protesters in front of the mayor's office in Aktobe, capital of another western province.