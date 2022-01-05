Russia-led alliance to send peacekeeping troops to restive Kazakhstan

A Russia-led military alliance said it would send peacekeeping troops to "stabilise" Kazakhstan, blaming mass protests that have plunged the former Soviet country into chaos on "outside interference".

Long regarded as one the most stable former Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan was facing its biggest crisis in decades after protesters angry over rising fuel prices stormed government buildings.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an address to the nation early on Thursday that he had appealed to the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which includes five other former Soviet states, to combat what he called "terrorist groups" who had "received extensive training abroad".

The organisation's chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said on Facebook that the alliance would send "collective peacekeeping forces ... for a limited period of time in order to stabilise and normalise the situation in this country", which was caused by "outside interference".

Mr Tokayev said that "terrorists" were seizing buildings, infrastructure and "premises where small arms are located".

He said they had also commandeered five planes at the airport in the country's biggest city Almaty, and that Kazakhstan's air force was in a "stubborn battle" near the city.

"I intend to act as tough as possible," Mr Tokayev warned in an earlier address. "Together we will overcome this black period in the history of Kazakhstan."

In Almaty on Wednesday night, hundreds of protesters – some wearing helmets – gathered in the city centre and paraded a police vehicle draped with Kazakh flags, AFP reported.

Videos on social media showed protesters seizing weapons, while others showed mostly empty streets with the sound of explosions and automatic weapons firing in the background, after local authorities announced the start of "anti-terrorist" operations.

Protests spread across the nation of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquified petroleum gas, which is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country.

Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in the western province of Mangystau, saying the price rise was unfair given oil and gas exporter Kazakhstan's vast energy reserves.

After a night of unrest in which more than 200 people were detained, several thousands of protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty on Wednesday afternoon and appeared to have seized control of the building.

Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd, some armed with batons and shields seized from police, but were unable to prevent them from entering the building, AFP reported.

Local media said protesters then set their sights on the presidential residence in Almaty. It and the mayor's office were reported to be in flames.

Kazakh media reported that at least eight police officers and military servicemen were killed in the unrest, including two while clearing the airport.

The full picture of the chaos was still emerging after authorities disrupted communications for several hours on Wednesday, including a nationwide shutdown of the internet, the blocking of online message services and cuts to mobile phone services.

The protests are the biggest threat so far to the regime established by Kazakhstan's founding president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in 2019 and chose Mr Tokayev as his successor.

Mr Tokayev tried to avert further unrest by announcing the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin early on Wednesday.

He said he was taking over from Mr Nazarbayev as head of the powerful security council, a surprise move given the former president's continued influence.

But with protests increasing, the government late on Wednesday said a state of emergency declared in protest-hit areas would be extended nationwide and in effect until January 19.

It imposes an overnight curfew, restricts movements and bans mass gatherings.

Much of the anger appeared to be directed at Mr Nazarbayev, 81, who ruled Kazakhstan since 1989.

Many protesters shouted "Old man out," and images on social media showed a statue of the former president being torn down.

"Kazakhs are accustomed to patience, but we have grown tired," protester Rafik Jarylkasyn said in Almaty. "We've had enough."

Moscow, a close ally of the Kazakh regime, called for a "peaceful solution ... through dialogue, not through street riots and violation of laws".

The EU and the UN called for "restraint" on all sides, while Washington urged authorities to allow protesters to "express themselves peacefully".

Kazakhstan's government tolerates little real opposition and has been accused of silencing independent voices.

Spontaneous, unsanctioned protests are illegal despite a 2020 law that eased some restrictions on freedom of assembly.