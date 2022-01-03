Today's best photos: from flooding in North Aceh to Covid-19 testing in Israel

Dutch demonstration

Clashes erupt between police anti-riot officers and anti-vaxxers affiliated to far-right parties near Museumplein in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on January 2. With riot police expected to be on strike, authorities banned the Covid-19 lockdown protest in the Dutch capital. The postponed police protest is part of a series of strikes by police union members to draw attention to police capacity problems and conditions of work. Getty Images

Flooding in North Aceh

Aerial picture shows flooding in Lhoksukon, North Aceh. AFP

Iraqi vigil for Suleimani

Iraqis light candles during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qasem Suleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, at the spot where they were killed, near Baghdad's International Airport. AFP

Migrant workers

Migrant workers at a brick factory in Pharping, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal. Indian and Nepali seasonal migrant labourers started to arrive at brick factories around the Kathmandu valley with the beginning of the winter season. EPA

Bulgarian wedding

Muslim bride Kimile Avdinova has make-up applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria. The remote mountain village in south-west Bulgaria has kept its traditional winter marriage ceremony alive despite decades of Communist persecution and poverty that forces many men to seek work abroad. The highlight of the wedding ritual is the painting of the bride's face – a private rite open only to female in-laws – when the bride's face is covered in thick, chalky white paint and decorated with sequins. Reuters

Covid testing in Israel

People in cars queue to be tested for Covid-19 as Israel faces a surge in Omicron variant infections in Ashdod, Israel. Reuters