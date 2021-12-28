Today's best photos: from Brazil floods to a British light show

Flood damage

EPA

People try to recover their belongings after flooding in Itambe, in Brazil's Bahia state.

Losing a home

Reuters

A Palestinian woman is comforted as Israeli machinery demolishes her under-construction house in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Battle of the eggs

AP Photo

A battle involving flour, eggs and firecrackers at the Els Enfarinats festival near Alicante in Spain.

Bell ringing

AP Photo

A couple ring the bells in Yokohama, Japan.

Winter trees

EPA

Children look at snow-covered trees in Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Icy wharfs

EPA

Icebreakers on the Water Supervision Authority wharf in Szczecin, Poland.

Light show

AP Photo

People enjoy a flower light show on a Christmas lights walking trail in the gardens of Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, England.