Today's best photos: from Brazil floods to a British light show

'The National' selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Dec 28, 2021

Flood damage

EPA

People try to recover their belongings after flooding in Itambe, in Brazil's Bahia state.

Losing a home

Reuters

A Palestinian woman is comforted as Israeli machinery demolishes her under-construction house in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Battle of the eggs

AP Photo

A battle involving flour, eggs and firecrackers at the Els Enfarinats festival near Alicante in Spain.

Bell ringing

AP Photo

A couple ring the bells in Yokohama, Japan.

Winter trees

EPA

Children look at snow-covered trees in Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Icy wharfs

EPA

Icebreakers on the Water Supervision Authority wharf in Szczecin, Poland.

Light show

AP Photo

People enjoy a flower light show on a Christmas lights walking trail in the gardens of Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, England.

