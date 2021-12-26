Today's best photos: from praying for rain to remembering Desmond Tutu

'The National' selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Dec 26, 2021

Praying for rain

EPA

Afghans in Kandahar pray for rain amid a drought that has added misery to an already fragile economy

Gloves up

Reuters

Bushra Abdul Zahra, 36, an Iraqi boxer and karateka, poses for the camera at a gym in Najaf.

Santas on wheels

AP Photo

Bikers travel to a children's hospital to deliver toys in Belgrade, Serbia.

Remembering the tsunami victims

AFP

Women perform rituals during a ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami at Pattinapakkam Beach in Chennai, India.

Decking the halls

AP Photo

Workers install lights on a tree for the New Year festive season on a shopping street in Beijing.

Lizard love

Getty Images

A man hugs his monitor lizard during garden party at the Somtum Khun Daeng restaurant and cafe in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mourning an anti-apartheid veteran

AFP

Flowers are seen next to a portrait of South African anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu outside St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

