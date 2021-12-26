Today's best photos: from praying for rain to remembering Desmond Tutu

Praying for rain
Afghans in Kandahar pray for rain amid a drought that has added misery to an already fragile economy
Gloves up
Bushra Abdul Zahra, 36, an Iraqi boxer and karateka, poses for the camera at a gym in Najaf.
Santas on wheels
Bikers travel to a children's hospital to deliver toys in Belgrade, Serbia.
Remembering the tsunami victims
Women perform rituals during a ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami at Pattinapakkam Beach in Chennai, India.
Decking the halls
Workers install lights on a tree for the New Year festive season on a shopping street in Beijing.
Lizard love
A man hugs his monitor lizard during garden party at the Somtum Khun Daeng restaurant and cafe in Bangkok, Thailand.
Mourning an anti-apartheid veteran
Flowers are seen next to a portrait of South African anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu outside St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
Updated: December 26th 2021, 3:18 PM