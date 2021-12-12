Indian Prime Minister Modi's personal Twitter account 'briefly compromised'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was “very briefly compromised,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet early on Sunday.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.



In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

The matter was escalated to Twitter and Mr Modi's personal Twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India's tweet said.

It said any tweets shared during the brief period when the account was compromised should be ignored.

The office did not say how long the personal Twitter handle of Mr Modi, which has more than 73 million followers, was compromised.

Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter official told Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other affected accounts at present.

A similar incident occurred with the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.