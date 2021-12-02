UK's William and Harry chat to winners of Diana Award

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have spoken to recipients of the award honouring the legacy of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Winners of the legacy award from the UK met Prince William at Kensington Palace while Prince Harry spoke to winners from across the world in a live video meeting.

The Diana Award was announced in 2017 to celebrate the life of the princess on the 20th anniversary of her death.

An awards ceremony at Althorp House, hosted by Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, will take place on December 9.

The legacy awards are handed out every two years, with Prince William and Prince Harry presenting the inaugural ones given at St James’s Palace in 2017.

This year’s recipients — chosen by an independent panel headed by Earl Spencer — come from the UK, Taiwan, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the US.

“The pandemic continues to disrupt lives and exacerbate social inequalities,” said Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award.

“But out of the darkness of Covid, young people are standing up to shape change in their communities across the world.

“Their compassion, determination and agency to make positive change today and in the years ahead is immense.

“They couldn’t be a more fitting tribute and lasting legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.”