UAE at 50: How the Emirates reshaped its diplomatic relations with the UK

Since the formation of the UAE in 1971, it has become a close friend and strategic partner of the UK.

In this miniseries, The UAE at 50, we look at how the relationship between the nations has developed.

This year, the UK and UAE announced a Sovereign Investment Partnership which will usher in more than $14 billion of investments across life sciences, technology, infrastructure and energy transition in the next five years.

In this episode, we take a look at the role diplomacy played in reshaping and nurturing co-operation between the UAE and the UK through conversations with Sir Harold Walker, former British ambassador to the UAE, and Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE ambassador to the UK.

Hosted by Layla Maghribi

Interviewed by Damien McElroy

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson

Updated: December 2nd 2021, 11:38 AM

EDITORS PICKS

PODCASTS
An image that illustrates this article Yazidi survivor urges nations to copy Germany’s prosecution of genocide
An image that illustrates this article UN aid appeal for 2022 paints bleak picture of conflict-hit regions
An image that illustrates this article UAE at 50: How the Emirates reshaped its diplomatic relations with the UK
An image that illustrates this article Blinken warns Lavrov of ‘serious consequences’ if Ukraine conflict escalates