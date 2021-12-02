UAE at 50: How the Emirates reshaped its diplomatic relations with the UK

Since the formation of the UAE in 1971, it has become a close friend and strategic partner of the UK.

In this miniseries, The UAE at 50, we look at how the relationship between the nations has developed.

This year, the UK and UAE announced a Sovereign Investment Partnership which will usher in more than $14 billion of investments across life sciences, technology, infrastructure and energy transition in the next five years.

In this episode, we take a look at the role diplomacy played in reshaping and nurturing co-operation between the UAE and the UK through conversations with Sir Harold Walker, former British ambassador to the UAE, and Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE ambassador to the UK.

Hosted by Layla Maghribi

Interviewed by Damien McElroy

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson