Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul

Taliban officials say security forces are gathering information

Nov 17, 2021

Two explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding at least six, including three women, Taliban officials and residents said.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a predominantly Shiite Muslim area in western Kabul, killed one civilian and wounded six, interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said in a tweet.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers, but one Taliban official said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

A second explosion was reported in the nearby Kārte Seh – Third Quarter – area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information.

Images posted on social media showed a destroyed vehicle in flames.

The explosions added to a series of blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, with Shiite communities in the west of the city targeted several times.

There was no claim of responsibility but ISIS extremists have claimed several attacks on Shiite targets, including mosques.

Mohammad Nabi, a resident of Dasht-e Barchi, said it appeared that the second explosion had also caused casualties but there were no immediate details.

Updated: November 17th 2021, 2:27 PM
