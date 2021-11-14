Today's best photos: from Aquabike acrobatics to the Rockefeller Christmas tree

AFP

Aquabike acrobatics

UAE's Rashed Al Mulla competes freestyle during the UIM ABP-Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City.

Reuters

Remembrance Sunday

Veterans from the Chelsea Pensioners cross Horse Guards Parade to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London.

AP Photo

Coal power phase-down

A woman walks past piles of coal burning after scavenging from an opencast mine near Dhanbad, an eastern Indian city in Jharkhand state. On Saturday, India asked for a crucial last minute-change to the final agreement at climate talks in Glasgow, calling for the 'phase-down' not the 'phase-out' of coal power.

Getty Images

Giant rubber duck returns to Osaka

The 'Rubber Duck' floating sculpture designed by Florentijn Hofman is displayed as a part of one day art event Suminoe Art Beat 2021 at the Creative Centre Osaka.

AFP

Poland-Belarus border row

Lorries queue for about 30 kilometres after waiting 50 hours to cross the border from Poland to Belarus in Bobrowniki as Poland closed border crossing point in Kuznica. Hundreds of desperate migrants are trapped in freezing temperatures on the border and the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation.

AFP

Lakeland vintage car trial

Fred Waite drives an Austin Seven Cambridge Spec vintage car dating from 1935 as he takes part in the 52nd annual Lakeland Trial along a quarry road above Honister Slate Mine in Borrowdale, near Keswick, northern England. The event, run by the Vintage Sports-Car Club, is an untimed form of motorsport which takes place over several steep, rough and muddy Lake District hills.

AP

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree

The partially wrapped 2021 Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree – a 79-foot and 12-tonne Norway Spruce from Elkton, Maryland – is lifted by a crane in New York. This is the first time the tree is brought from Maryland. It will be lit on Wednesday, December 1.