Today's best photos: from a Cop26 protest to football in the fog

A German sunrise

Fog lies over the forest in Kronberg near Frankfurt, in Germany, as the sun rises.

Fog over the forest in Kronberg, near Frankfurt, Germany, at sunrise. AP Photo

Family Values At Work protest

Carol Joyner, Labor Project Director for “Family Values at Work” speaks to activists from immigration, climate and other progressive groups as they hold a rally to call on Democrats in Congress to pass legislation on a range of issues, from green jobs and infrastructure, to childcare, Medicare expansion and a path to citizenship for immigrants, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US.

Reuters

A chocolate Guernica

Confectioners repair parts of the chocolate version of Pablo Picasso's painting Guernica in original size, made by around 40 confectioners using about 500 kilograms of chocolate, at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris. The Salon du Chocolat is a yearly trade fair for the international chocolate industry.

EPA

Football in the fog

FC Hansa Rostock celebrates after winning the penalty shoot-out during the DFB Cup second round match between Jahn Regensburg and Hansa Rostock, at Jahnstadion in Regensburg, Germany.

Getty Images

Sudan protests

Sudanese youths confront security forces amid teargas fired by them to disperse protesters in the capital Khartoum, as demonstrations continue against a military takeover that has sparked widespread international condemnation. Security forces made sweeping arrests of protesters, while the international community ramped up punitive measures.

AFP

Facebook thumbs up

A man stands in front of the entrance sign to Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.