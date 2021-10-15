Today’s best photos: from an Emirates A380 flying past the moon to Banksy

Trapped

An insect is caught in a dewy spider web early morning in Huarte, Navarre, northern Spain.

EPA

Flooding in Athens

A partly submerged bus under a bridge, after heavy rain in the Greek capital.

EPA

Departure lounge

A passenger waits to board a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

AP

Scent and sensibilities

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson smells a wild bird treat he made with pupils during a visit to Westbury-On-Trym Church of England Academy in Bristol, west England.

AP

Star of Ave Maria

Palestinian cultural consultant and actress Huda Al Imam, star of Oscar-nominated short 'Ave Maria', at her home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, East Jerusalem.

Reuters

Back to the game

Men play backgammon in the Christian neighbourhood of Ain Al Remmaneh, adjacent to Tayouneh, the scene of deadly clashes in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Thursday.

AFP

After the fire

People ride a scooter past a gutted residential building, following a fire in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in which 46 people were killed.

Reuters

Rituals

A Hindu devotee performs the Ayudha Puja ritual – which can be translated as "the worship of instruments" – on their bicycle for the Dussehra-Vijaydashami festival, in India's capital New Delhi.

AFP

On auction block once more

A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million in 2018, has sold again for $25.4 million at an auction in London on Thursday.