Today's best photos: from a Jay-Z film premiere to an artist in London

EPA

New Jersey farmland

A view of farmland in Cranberry, New Jersey, US. The north-eastern US has only 6 per cent of the country's farmland.

EPA

BIFF opening ceremony preparations

Staffs prepare for opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Busan, South Korea. BIFF runs from October 6 to 15, featuring 223 films from 70 countries.

AFP

Flower sale on the first day of Navrati

Workers sort flowers at a wholesale flower market on the first day of 'Navratri', or the nine nights Hindu festival that symbolises the triumph of good over evil in Hyderabad.

AFP

Female bodybuilders

Palestinian coach Esraa Abu Hadid poses with weights at the Future Fitness Centre, a bodybuilding venue for women, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters

Earthquake in Pakistan

Residents gather as a rescue helicopter with medical supplies lands following an earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan, Pakistan.

EPA

The Artist's Garden

London-based artist Lakwena Maciver with her new installation at Temple in London. For the first time since it was built in 1870 the vast undiscovered roof terrace on top of Temple Underground Station is coming to life as 'The Artist's Garden'. Lakwena is known internationally for her joyful palette, dynamic designs and profound, succinct messages.