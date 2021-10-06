Today's best photos: underwater museum to a wall of rubbish

Protest at fashion week

A demonstrator as a model presents a Louis Vuitton creation at the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear fashion show, during Paris Fashion Week at the Louvre.

AFP

Underwater museum

A diver visiting wreckage of a warship sunk in the Gallipoli campaign during the First World War. Ships including the British Royal battleship HMS Majestic to diving enthusiasts off the — the scene of fierce battles during the Gallipoli campaign in 1915.

AFP

Wall of rubbish

A man climbs a wall made of cubes of compacted scrap metal at a yard employing Syrians displaced by conflict. The yard houses tons of collected vehicles and other collected over two years, in the town of Batabu in north-western Syria, between Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

AFP

Whale rescue

Rescuers help a stranded humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) on the shores of the Argentine sea at Lucila del Mar, in Buenos Aires province. In the last 48 hours, two unusual instances of humpback whales getting stranded have been recorded in the province. In both cases, rescue teams were able to return the whales to the sea.

AFP

Everglades

An airboat hovers over wetlands in Everglades National Park in Florida. The largest wetland in the US is the battleground for one of the largest ecological conservation efforts in the world. But time is running short, with global warming threatening a subtropical wilderness that is home to more than 2,000 species of animals and plants.

AFP

Flood in Thailand

Flooding caused by tropical storm Dianmu has hit 32 provinces in Thailand, killed at least eight people and more than households have been affected, according to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

EPA

President Biden

US President Joe Biden looks down before delivering remarks on infrastructure investments at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 training facility in Howell, Michigan.

Reuters

Artistic Tribute

A photo of a victim of extrajudicial execution inside an ice cube in Cali, Colombia, during a performance where relatives of victims of extrajudicial executions gather to demand to know the truth about the deaths. A total of 6,402 extrajudicial executions were carried out Colombian military forces in their for more than half a century against rebel groups.