Today's best photos: from a New York vaccine protest to a heart-shaped lake

Clean-up crew

People clean tar from Huntington Beach, California, after an oil spill off the coast. Roughly 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Catalina Channel from a pipeline running from the Port of Long Beach to the Elly offshore oil platform.

EPA

Ethiopian military parade

Members of the Ethiopian defence forces parade in front of a screen during the inauguration ceremony of the new government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

AFP

New York vaccine protest

A protester, who identified herself as a New York City school teacher, demonstrates outside the Department of Education headquarters in Brooklyn against the mandate that teachers and staff in the New York City Schools system must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Reuters

Heart-shaped lake

A lake in the shape of a heart is seen surrounded by autumn-coloured trees outside Balashikha, Russia.

Reuters

Beijing football match

Children play football near an art installation depicting a horse at a residential building compound in Beijing, China.

AP Photo

Haitian immigrants in Colombia

Colombian police push back Haitian immigrants after authorities temporarily closed a ferry boat ticket office because of crowd control issues in Necocli, Colombia.

Getty Images

Hanoi restrictions eased

A woman rides a bicycle in Hanoi, Vietnam, following the easing of strict social distancing measures to help curb a surge in Covid-19 cases.