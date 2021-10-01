Today's best photos: from amphibious assault vehicles to a baby panda

Making a splash

South Korean Marine's amphibious assault vehicles sail to shore in a smoke screen for landing during media day for the 73rd anniversary of the Armed Forces Day. Reuters

Reuters

Movie time

A man attends a free film screening in Singapore as restrictions on social gatherings are tightened following a surge in coronavirus case numbers. Reuters

Reuters

Record speed

British cyclist Joscelin Lowden on her way to breaking the women's one-hour cycling world record at the velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland. EPA

EPA

Off the dome

Uruguay's Penarol Walter Gargano heads the ball during the Copa Sudamericana semi-final second leg football match against Brazil's Athletico Paranaense in Curitiba, Brazil. AFP

AFP

Volcanic eruption

A cloud of gas rises as lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma. The surface of the island continues growing as lava keeps flowing into the Atlantic Ocean. AP Photo

AP Photo

Blowing in the wind

A model wears a creation from Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris. AP Photo

AP Photo

Waiting to be registered

A burqa-clad Afghan woman during a proof of registration drive at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office in Peshawar, Pakistan. Reuters

Reuters

Expo Dubai 2020 opens

Expo 2020 Dubai opens – the largest event in the world since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. AFP

AFP

Pandas in the zoo

Huan-Huan cuddles her cub, Fleur de Coton, after feeding her at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. AFP

Attempting to flee

Boshra Al-Moallem, bottom left, with her two sisters and brother-in-law at a refugee centre in Bialystok, Poland. AP Photo

AP Photo

Securing the area

Police on duty in the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections in Manila, Philippines.