Today's best photos: from floods to Paris Fashion Week

A sea of fishing boats
Hundreds of fishing boats anchor at Karachi Fish Harbour after the Pakistan Metrological Department advised fishermen not to venture out to sea due to rough conditions following Cyclone Gulab.
Chinese National Day
Participants stand in front of a giant flower arrangement ahead of the Chinese National Day and before a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes to mark Martyrs' Day in Beijing.
Flooding in Thailand
Members of the Disaster Response Association of Phitsanulok paraglide over flood-hit villages in Sukhothai, northern Thailand, and drop essential items to stranded residents. AP Photo
German election
Pictured bottom, in black jackets, from left to right, Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-leader Saskia Esken, SPD group leader Rolf Muetzenich and German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the SPD's candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz.
Time to reflect
A member of the Afghanistan national football team sits in front of the Belem Tower by the Tagus river in Lisbon, Portugal.
Paris Fashion Week
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris.
Icelandic horses
Icelandic horses graze at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.