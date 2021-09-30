Today's best photos: from floods to Paris Fashion Week

'The National' selects the most stunning pictures from around the world

The National
Sep 30, 2021

Reuters

A sea of fishing boats

Hundreds of fishing boats anchor at Karachi Fish Harbour after the Pakistan Metrological Department advised fishermen not to venture out to sea due to rough conditions following Cyclone Gulab.

Reuters

Chinese National Day

Participants stand in front of a giant flower arrangement ahead of the Chinese National Day and before a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes to mark Martyrs' Day in Beijing.

AP Photo

Flooding in Thailand

Members of the Disaster Response Association of Phitsanulok paraglide over flood-hit villages in Sukhothai, northern Thailand, and drop essential items to stranded residents. AP Photo

AFP

German election

Pictured bottom, in black jackets, from left to right, Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-leader Saskia Esken, SPD group leader Rolf Muetzenich and German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the SPD's candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

AP Photo

Time to reflect

A member of the Afghanistan national football team sits in front of the Belem Tower by the Tagus river in Lisbon, Portugal.

AP Photo

Paris Fashion Week

A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris.

AP Photo

Icelandic horses

Icelandic horses graze at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.

Updated: September 30th 2021, 1:02 PM
