Today's best photos: From The Ryder Cup to Merkel feeding birds

Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits his approach on the 16th hole during the Four-balls of the 2020 Ryder Cup. Reuters

Snapshots of The Ryder Cup

Annabel's meets the Chelsea Flower Show

Doormen wear floral suits as they work at Annabel's member's club, decorated to coincide with the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Reuters

French fishermen protest

French fishermen throw fish in front of the Regional Committee for Maritime Fisheries building in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin during a protest against offshore wind turbines.

Reuters

Merkel feeds the birds

German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany.

AP Photo

Stranded migrants in Colombia

Aerial view of stranded migrants from Haiti at a makeshift camp in Necocli, Colombia. Thousands of migrants remain stranded in a Colombian port town as they wait for boats to cross into neighboring Panama on their way to the United States, a state relief agency said.

AFP

Migrants evicted in Chile

Police evict migrants from Venezuela and Colombia who were living in tents at Plaza Brasil square in Iquique, Chile.

AFP

A car graveyard

Vehicles destroyed by fire in Greenville, California. The Dixie Fire has burned almost one million acres and remains at 94 per cent containment after burning through five counties and more than 1,000 homes.

AFP

Friday prayers resumed in Muscat

Mask-clad men perform Friday prayers at the Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat for the first time in 18 months.