Today's best photos: From The Ryder Cup to Merkel feeding birds

Snapshots of The Ryder Cup
Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits his approach on the 16th hole during the four-balls at the 2020 Ryder Cup.
Annabel's meets the Chelsea Flower Show
Doormen wear floral suits as they work at Annabel's member's club, decorated to coincide with the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
French fishermen protest
French fishermen throw fish in front of the Regional Committee for Maritime Fisheries building in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin during a protest against offshore wind turbines.
Merkel feeds the birds
German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany.
Stranded migrants in Colombia
Aerial view of stranded migrants from Haiti at a makeshift camp in Necocli, Colombia. Thousands of migrants remain stranded in a Colombian port town as they wait for boats to cross into neighboring Panama on their way to the United States, a state relief agency said.
Migrants evicted in Chile
Police evict migrants from Venezuela and Colombia who were living in tents at Plaza Brasil square in Iquique, Chile.
A car graveyard
Vehicles destroyed by fire in Greenville, California. The Dixie Fire has burned almost one million acres and remains at 94 per cent containment after burning through five counties and more than 1,000 homes.
Friday prayers resumed in Muscat
Mask-clad men perform Friday prayers at the Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat for the first time in 18 months.