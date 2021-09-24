Today's best photos: From a solar halo to China's National Day preparations

A helping hand
US Border Patrol agents on a raft help a migrant woman as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.
An explosive display
The Cumbre Vieja volcano in one of its most explosives phases in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain.
A sea of red lanterns
A worker places red lanterns in formation for China's National Day celebrations in Danzhai, south-western Guizhou province.
An optical phenomena
A solar halo surrounds the sun over Bangkok.
Phone home
Children play with a mobile phone on the roof of a home in Caracas, Venezuela.
Mother of Nation
Workers remove an advertisement in Hamburg showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the slogan "Mother of Nation – thanks for 16 years of hard work" before Sunday's general election, after which her successor will take over.
Birds at dusk
Cormorants sit on a dead tree at dusk at Ince Salt Marshes in Runcorn, United Kingdom.
Updated: September 24th 2021, 2:03 PM