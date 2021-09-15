Today's best photos: from a lightning strike in New York to Yom Kippur preparation

Lightning strikes One World Trade Centre in New York City during a thunderstorm as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. Getty Images

The State of the European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on 'The State of the European Union' at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Hurricane Nicholas aftermath

Brianna Werbil, 18, fishes in floodwaters surrounding a neighbourhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicholas in League City, Texas.

Greenland's melting ice

Melting ice near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland.

President Biden at Long Beach

US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Long Beach Airport, California for a flight to Denver, Colorado to visit the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and deliver a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda.

Broken Afghan billboard

A billboard with a shattered picture of Afghan politician Ahmed Shah Massoud, in Kabul.

Fishing in Kashmir

People fish on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, India. After a decline in Covid-19 cases, Indian Kashmir has witnessed a surge in tourism as authorities reopened the region.

Arms in the air

Ethiopian National Defence Forces armed soldiers shout slogans after finishing training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometres north-east of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia.

Preparation for Yom Kippur

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children perform the Tashlich ritual in Netanya, Israel during which "sins are cast into the water to the fish", before Yom Kippur, the most important day in the Jewish calendar, which this year starts at sunset on Wednesday.