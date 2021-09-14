UNGA 2021: the UN General Assembly schedule

The ultimate guide to who is speaking at the 76th General Assembly in New York

The General Debate, which provides all 193 member states with a platform to address the UN body, will take place in New York. AP

Leila Gharagozlou
Sep 14, 2021

The 76th UN General Assembly begins on September 14, with diplomats from all over the world travelling to New York.

The highlight will be the week-long General Debate, which provides all 193 member states with a platform to address the UN body.

Each day of the General Assembly General Debate runs in two parts. The morning session takes place from 9am local time (UTC-5) to 2.45pm. The afternoon sessions run between 3pm and 9pm.

The National has compiled a provisional schedule of speakers:

Tuesday, September 21

Morning

Brazil

United States

Maldives

Colombia

Qatar

Slovakia

Portugal

Kyrgyzstan

Lithuania

Uzbekistan

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Iran

Chile

Korea

Turkey

Switzerland

Afternoon

Croatia

Egypt

Peru

France

Turkmenistan

Latvia

Philippines

El Salvador

Argentina

Palau

Romania

Costa Rica

Mexico

Poland

Ecuador

Finland

Bulgaria

Zambia

Hungary

Wednesday, September 23

Morning

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jordan

Monaco

Ghana

Sri Lanka

Tunisia

Guatemala

Marshall Islands

Republic of Moldova

Uruguay

Estonia

Suriname

Sierra Leone

Afternoon

Venezuela

Mongolia

Kenya

Honduras

Indonesia

Ukraine

Malawi

Cabo Verde

Vietnam

Togo

Mozambique

Dominican Republic

Guinea-Bissau

Djibouti

Central African Republic

Somalia

Thursday, September 23

Morning

South Africa

Guyana

Botswana

Cuba

Angola

Burkina Faso

Panama

Montenegro

Namibia

Morocco

North Macedonia

Cameroon

Nauru

Zimbabwe

Chad

Comoros

Gabon

Tanzania

Liberia

Afternoon

Micronesia

Burundi

Benin

Bolivia

Rwanda

Tajikistan

Uganda

Azerbaijan

Libya

Madagascar

Equatorial Guinea

South Sudan

Kiribati

Dominica

Seychelles

Kazakhstan

Israel

Spain

Friday, September 24

Morning

Cyprus

Nigeria

Lebanon

Senegal

Nicaragua

Germany

Slovenia

State of Palestine

European Union

Gambia

Armenia

Mauritius

Sweden

Barbados

Bangladesh

Netherlands

Japan

Malta

Ireland

Afternoon

Albania

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Luxembourg

Greece

United Kingdom

Pakistan

Georgia

Australia

Kuwait

Serbia

Trinidad and Tobago

Denmark

Jamaica

Norway

Italy

Lesotho

Belize

Saturday, September 25

Morning

India

Nepal

Saint Lucia

Andorra

Canada

eSwatini

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Haiti

Malaysia

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Sudan

Cambodia

Fiji

Bhutan

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Belgium

Bahamas

Thailand

Iraq

Afternoon

Samoa

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Antigua and Barbuda

Solomon Islands

Congo

Tonga

Mali

Holy See

China

Ethiopia

Russian Federation

Czech Republic

Liechtenstein

Austria

Monday, September 27

Morning

Singapore

Belarus

Yemen

United Arab Emirates

Syria

Iceland

Algeria

Saudi Arabia

Grenada

Eritrea

Bahrain

San Marino

Oman

Sao Tome and Principe

Paraguay

Cote d'Ivoire

Timor Leste

Brunei

Mauritania

Niger

Afternoon

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Myanmar

Guinea

Afghanistan

Updated: September 14th 2021, 12:27 PM

