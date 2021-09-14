UNGA 2021: the UN General Assembly schedule

The 76th UN General Assembly begins on September 14, with diplomats from all over the world travelling to New York.
The highlight will be the week-long General Debate, which provides all 193 member states with a platform to address the UN body.
Each day of the General Assembly General Debate runs in two parts. The morning session takes place from 9am local time (UTC-5) to 2.45pm. The afternoon sessions run between 3pm and 9pm.
The National has compiled a provisional schedule of speakers:
Tuesday, September 21
Morning
Brazil
United States
Maldives
Colombia
Qatar
Slovakia
Portugal
Kyrgyzstan
Lithuania
Uzbekistan
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Iran
Chile
Korea
Turkey
Switzerland
Afternoon
Croatia
Egypt
Peru
France
Turkmenistan
Latvia
Philippines
El Salvador
Argentina
Palau
Romania
Costa Rica
Mexico
Poland
Ecuador
Finland
Bulgaria
Zambia
Hungary
Wednesday, September 23
Morning
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Jordan
Monaco
Ghana
Sri Lanka
Tunisia
Guatemala
Marshall Islands
Republic of Moldova
Uruguay
Estonia
Suriname
Sierra Leone
Afternoon
Venezuela
Mongolia
Kenya
Honduras
Indonesia
Ukraine
Malawi
Cabo Verde
Vietnam
Togo
Mozambique
Dominican Republic
Guinea-Bissau
Djibouti
Central African Republic
Somalia
Thursday, September 23
Morning
South Africa
Guyana
Botswana
Cuba
Angola
Burkina Faso
Panama
Montenegro
Namibia
Morocco
North Macedonia
Cameroon
Nauru
Zimbabwe
Chad
Comoros
Gabon
Tanzania
Liberia
Afternoon
Micronesia
Burundi
Benin
Bolivia
Rwanda
Tajikistan
Uganda
Azerbaijan
Libya
Madagascar
Equatorial Guinea
South Sudan
Kiribati
Dominica
Seychelles
Kazakhstan
Israel
Spain
Friday, September 24
Morning
Cyprus
Nigeria
Lebanon
Senegal
Nicaragua
Germany
Slovenia
State of Palestine
European Union
Gambia
Armenia
Mauritius
Sweden
Barbados
Bangladesh
Netherlands
Japan
Malta
Ireland
Afternoon
Albania
New Zealand
Papua New Guinea
Luxembourg
Greece
United Kingdom
Pakistan
Georgia
Australia
Kuwait
Serbia
Trinidad and Tobago
Denmark
Jamaica
Norway
Italy
Lesotho
Belize
Saturday, September 25
Morning
India
Nepal
Saint Lucia
Andorra
Canada
eSwatini
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Haiti
Malaysia
Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Sudan
Cambodia
Fiji
Bhutan
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Belgium
Bahamas
Thailand
Iraq
Afternoon
Samoa
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Antigua and Barbuda
Solomon Islands
Congo
Tonga
Mali
Holy See
China
Ethiopia
Russian Federation
Czech Republic
Liechtenstein
Austria
Monday, September 27
Morning
Singapore
Belarus
Yemen
United Arab Emirates
Syria
Iceland
Algeria
Saudi Arabia
Grenada
Eritrea
Bahrain
San Marino
Oman
Sao Tome and Principe
Paraguay
Cote d'Ivoire
Timor Leste
Brunei
Mauritania
Niger
Afternoon
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
Myanmar
Guinea
Afghanistan
Meatless Days
Sara Suleri, with an introduction by Kamila Shamsie
Penguin
Meatless Days
Who inspires you?
I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist
How do you relax?
Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres.
What is favourite book?
The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times
What is your favourite Arabic film?
Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki
What is favourite English film?
Mamma Mia
Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google?
If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.
Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil.
ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year.
There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.
Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO
Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke
Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke
Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO
Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision
Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision
Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO
Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts)
Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB)
Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision
Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke
Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO
Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision
Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision
Homeowners and tenants are allowed to list their properties for rental by registering through the Dubai Tourism website to obtain a permit.
Tenants also require a letter of no objection from their landlord before being allowed to list the property.
There is a cost of Dh1,590 before starting the process, with an additional licence fee of Dh300 per bedroom being rented in your home for the duration of the rental, which ranges from three months to a year.
Anyone hoping to list a property for rental must also provide a copy of their title deeds and Ejari, as well as their Emirates ID.
The 100 Best Novels in Translation
Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press
