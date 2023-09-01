Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Abu Dhabi International Airport's new terminal to open in November
- UAE records hottest day of the year so far
- New iPhone 15 expected to be unveiled at Apple event on September 12
- Rare blue supermoon lights up skies around the world
- Cast of hit TV show reunite on picket line in California
- Queen Camilla unveils portrait of British secret agent Noor Inayat Khan
- Group of hunters capture longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi
- Roberto Mancini named as new coach of national team
- Delhi authorities to use animal cut-outs to tackle macaque menace during G20 summit
- China’s Baidu releases its ChatGTP rival to the public
Updated: September 01, 2023, 6:00 PM