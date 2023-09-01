Quiz of the week

The National author image
The National
Sep 01, 2023
Weekend
LATEST STORIES
More from the national
Ukrainian servicemen on a tank near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. ReutersUkraine making 'notable progress' in counter-offensive, US says
US
Sultan Al Neyadi has launched a new book by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, from space. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi / XSultan Al Neyadi launches Sheikh Mohammed's new book from space
UAE in Space
Protesters behind makeshift barricades in Tripoli, Libya, on Monday. APLibya sends forces to stop protests after official met Israeli minister
MENA
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is a regular user of TikTok. Getty ImagesNew UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps urged to ditch TikTok
UK