Blue supermoon lights up Abu Dhabi

Stargazers in the UAE caught a glimpse of the blue supermoon thanks to a clear night in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday – a night before the main event.

In these images, the supermoon seen over Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana area throws stunning light on the capital.

The UAE expects more celestial delights on Thursday night, when the blue supermoon will be visible in the UAE from 7pm. It will be more prominent in areas away from light pollution.

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a viewing event at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Dubai's Al Mushrif Park, with tickets priced at Dh60.

Blue moons usually occur every two or three years.

Supermoons occur when the Moon passes through its perigee, or the point that takes it closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit.

That makes it look about 14 per cent bigger compared to when it is at its furthest point, and a touch brighter.

The term “blue moon” refers to when a full moon is seen twice in a month.

A Saturn opposition was visible on Sunday – when Saturn and the Sun are directly opposite in the night sky, and Saturn appears exceptionally bright, allowing its ring system and moons to be more visible.

Next week, Comet Nishimura could also be visible in the UAE sky.