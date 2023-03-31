Was Keanu Reeves' rock band Dogstar really that bad?

When Keanu Reeves is not brutally dispensing enemies as part of the John Wick film series, the actor likes to unwind with some good tunes.

In a recent interview with UK magazine NME, Reeves declared the album Blue Rev by Canadian indie-group Alvvays as his current favourite.

"I like me a good pop song and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it,” he said. “I mean, I love bass guitar and drums, and I like their energy."

The news may come as a surprise to Reeves’ younger fans because it has been a long time since the Canadian actor performed as part of former band Dogstar.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1991 just as his career was taking off with 1989 comedy Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, the group managed to tour the US, Asia and Australia and even opened for David Bowie at his 1995 Hollywood show. They released their EP Quattro Formaggi in 1996.

Such a leap, undoubtedly fuelled by Reeves’ profile, resulted in negative coverage that dogged the band’s career.

Dogstar with Keanu Reeves, far right, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2000. Getty Images

But in truth they were really not that bad.

Even a cursory listen to their two albums, available on streaming services, is enough to know that Dogstar was a serious endeavour until they disbanded in 2002.

Here is a guide to their two albums.

Our Little Visionary (1996)

Following their dour and forgotten EP Quattro Formaggi, Dogstar's debut album shows they could have some fun if they tried.

Our Little Visionary has a few crafty pop-rock songs that would be perfect for a mid-nineties sitcom.

Opening track Forgive is a joyous two-minute rush and a career highlight, while Honesty Anyway has the kind of affecting chorus that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Pearl Jam album.

Dogstar also does a fine job of conjuring some sparkling vocal harmonies in their cover of Goldfinger’s No Matter What.

However, these sunny moments are rare bright spots. The abundance of subpar mid-tempo tracks in Our Little Visionary makes it an ultimately dim experience.

Happy Ending (2000)

After smashing the box office as Neo in 1999’s The Matrix, Reeves somehow managed to find the time to get the band back in the studio for Dogstar's last album, Happy Ending.

Looking back, the move makes sense.

With the normally low-key Reeves the eye of the paparazzi storm at the time, Dogstar was a great avenue to literally be in the background and play some strident bass lines to songs mostly written by singer and guitarist Bret Domrose.

The songs may follow the kind of post-grunge blueprint similar to Collective Soul, Tonic and Fuel, but there is some finesse to the proceedings.

Single Corner Stone, an ode to a seasoned romance, has a lovely anthemic chorus, while the mandolin-heavy Washington is unexpectedly poignant.

Dogstar demonstrated, once again, their knack for playing good covers with a winning take of Superstar by The Carpenters.

This all goes to show that should Dogstar return, a career as a cracking covers band should be the way to go.