John Wick: Chapter 4 plot, cast and UAE release date

Keanu Reeves is back as everyone's favourite assassin gone rogue, John Wick.

The stylish action film franchise has been a massive commercial and critical success since it was first released in 2014. It's also helped elevate Reeves's career.

After three successful instalments, John Wick in 2014, John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum in 2019, the fourth instalment John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released in the UAE next month, and is potentially the last film in the franchise.

Chad Stahelski, who has directed all four films, hinted that this may be it.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.”

In any case, fans have a lot to look forward to as the fourth instalment hits the big screen.

Here’s everything to know about John Wick: Chapter 4.

When does the film come out in the UAE?

Initially set for release in May 2021, John Wick: Chapter 4 was delayed due to the pandemic. The film had its premiere in London on March 6 and is scheduled for release in the US on March 24.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released on April 20 in the UAE.

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?

The film is almost three hours long and has a number of loose ends to tie up in the John Wick saga, particularly how he will exact revenge for being set up as a target in the previous films.

The story has the brooding super-assassin now travelling around the world from Morocco, Paris, New York and Berlin, with the bounty on his head growing, fighting fellow assassins with one goal in mind: to bring down the High Table (a group that provides oversight to the world's most powerful criminal organisations).

Who is in John Wick: Chapter 4?

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne at the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. AP

In addition to Reeves returning as Wick, a number of familiar faces from the franchise will be back, including Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and George Georgiou as The Elder, the mysterious head of the High Table.

Donnie Yen plays Caine, a blind and skilled martial artist and assassin while Bill Skarsgard plays Marquis, a high-ranking member of the High Table.

The film also stars Lance Reddick in one of his final roles before his death, as well as supporting roles from Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson and Ian McShane.