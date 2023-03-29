Who will replace Taylor Hawkins as Foo Fighters' drummer?

As the date approaches the Foo Fighters' first concert since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins one year ago this week, questions are swirling about who his replacement will be.

With frontman and guitarist David Grohl a supreme drummer in his own right, those vying for the prized slot face a stern test in getting the nod to join the band for their comeback shows, which are currently expected to start in May.

That said, modern rock is full of talented sticksmen ready to step up to the drum kit.

Here are five musicians with a shot at the gig of a lifetime.

1. Matt Cameron

In response to rumours suggesting he will replace his fallen friend, American drummer Matt Cameron went online declaring "the internet rumours are false, I haven’t joined the Foos".

Although he already has a full-time gig with mighty rockers Pearl Jam, Cameron still has a shot to temporarily fill in for the Foo Fighters as Pearl Jam has no scheduled tours this year.

Cameron has impeccable credentials, having been a member of grunge rock group Soundgarden before joining Pearl Jam.

A friend of Grohl from his days with Nirvana, Cameron also had a bond with Hawkins.

As part of the tribute concert to Hawkins in Los Angeles last September, he joined Foo Fighters for a rollicking take of their 2002 track Low.

2. Rufus 'Tiger' Taylor

Not only does he come from rock royalty, but the British musician looks eerily similar to Hawkins.

The son of Queen drummer Roger Taylor and member of British band The Darkness, Taylor was also a close friend of Hawkins.

Taylor is no stranger to playing in stadiums.

Drumming for the Queen + Adam Lambert tours, he showcased a fierce technique and superb backing vocals.

While leaving his father's former band won't be easy, the opportunity to play with one of this generation's greatest rock groups could be an opportunity too good to pass up.

3. Josh Freese

One of the most respected rock drummers in the industry, the American is used to being the point of call whenever a big band is in need.

These have included stints with Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore and The Offspring.

If Foo Fighters are looking for a safe pair of hands, then Freese is surely their man.

4. Atom Willard

The American drummer has been reportedly spotted in Grohl's Studio 606 in Virginia where the Foo Fighters are said to be rehearsing.

Although he's not a high-profile name, Willard has a strong rock'n'roll CV.

He is a founding member of Angels & Airwaves with Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, he also played with a variety of groups ranging from the Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones to American punk groups The Offspring and Rocket from the Crypt.

5. Brad Wilk

He is widely respected and ticks all the boxes.

Wilk knows what it is to be in a huge rock band courtesy of his time with Rage Against the Machine and formerly Audioslave and lives a healthy lifestyle.

He was also a powerful presence when joining the Foo Fighters to play their 1995 debut single This is a Call at the Hawkins tribute concert last year.

With Rage Against the Machine cancelling their 2023 dates after frontman Zack de la Rocha's leg injury, Wilk’s calendar is free should The Foos call.

