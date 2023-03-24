Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Ramadan lights switched on in European capital city for first time
- Cast of hit TV show Ted Lasso visit White House
- Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in UAE emirate
- Tennis player returns to top of world rankings after victory at Indian Wells
- 92-year-old media tycoon Rupert Murdoch announces engagement
- Troubled Credit Suisse bought by rival for $3.23 billion
- High winds cause ship to topple over at dry dock in UK city
- Actress appears in court for trial over skiing incident in 2016
- National Geographic film uncovers secrets of AlUla's forgotten kingdom
- Locks of Beethoven’s hair offer scientists DNA clues as to how composer died
Updated: March 24, 2023, 6:00 PM