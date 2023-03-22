Dozens injured after ship topples over at dry dock in Edinburgh

A ship has tipped over at a dry dock in Edinburgh, reportedly due to high winds, leaving dozens of people injured.

Emergency serviceswere called after the 75-metre research vessel became dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith in the north of the Scottish capital at about 8.35am on Wednesday.

Pictures posted on social media show the Petrel listing at a 45-degree angle. The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that 25 people were injured in the incident, 15 of whom were being treated in hospital on Wednesday.

The Petrel was bought and outfitted by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died in 2018.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance and three trauma teams were sent to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman asked people to stay away from the area during the rescue operation.

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and described the incident as "terrifying for those on board".

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks — a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured and hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

“We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.43am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock, Leith, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

The coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.

“This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said it had no comment.